Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTDR. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.05. Matador Resources has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $22.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,293 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,808,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 71.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,892,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,627,000 after buying an additional 786,687 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

