Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NBLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.36.

NBLX stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Noble Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Viens bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

