Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given $9.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 219 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on UTI. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

UTI stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Mcclain Value Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

