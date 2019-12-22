Zacks: Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given $4.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAVA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 84,111 shares of company stock valued at $156,007 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.85. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

