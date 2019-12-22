Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after buying an additional 2,059,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 4,398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 462,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after acquiring an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $42.57 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

