Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

