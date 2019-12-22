Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.30 and traded as high as $54.15. Universal Electronics shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 4,053 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEIC. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $117,013.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,669. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $243,303.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at $144,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,343 shares of company stock worth $703,033. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,949,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,922,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

