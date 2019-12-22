Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as high as $35.29. Noah shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 11,356 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 778.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,174 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 45.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

