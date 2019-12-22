First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Electronics Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30
Universal Electronics Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30
Noah Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41
Noah Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07
Psychemedics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03
Psychemedics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03
W. R. Berkley Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.21
W. R. Berkley Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.21
Strattec Security Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.06
Strattec Security Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.06


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report