First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.07 and traded as high as $53.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCAL)
