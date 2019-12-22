Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.13. Psychemedics shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in Psychemedics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.