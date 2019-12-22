W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.21

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.21 and traded as high as $69.48. W. R. Berkley shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 21,479 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $2,235,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.