Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.06

Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.06 and traded as high as $22.29. Strattec Security shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 32,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $119.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

In other news, VP Rolando Guillot sold 6,000 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Strattec Security by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

