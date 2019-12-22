Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.50

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.50 and traded as high as $33.61. Silicom shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 1,270 shares changing hands.

SILC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicom by 285.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 23.1% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

