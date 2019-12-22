InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.62. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 23.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 494,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 9.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,855,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 155,092 shares during the period.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

