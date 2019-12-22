Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.86

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.86 and traded as high as $182.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $173.48, with a volume of 1,661 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 623.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PALL)

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Universal Electronics Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30
Universal Electronics Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.30
Noah Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41
Noah Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.07
Psychemedics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03
Psychemedics Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03
W. R. Berkley Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.21
W. R. Berkley Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.21
Strattec Security Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.06
Strattec Security Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.06


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report