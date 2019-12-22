Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $152.86

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.86 and traded as high as $182.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $173.48, with a volume of 1,661 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.10.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 623.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.