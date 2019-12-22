Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.67. Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 100,530 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 118.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 527,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 61.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 451,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,873 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 10,054.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 99,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc by 17.4% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 631,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter.

About Clearbridge Energy MidstreamOprtntyFdInc (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

