Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.57 and traded as high as $53.57. Terreno Realty shares last traded at $53.57, with a volume of 15,320 shares.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

