Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.45. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,707 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)
Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
