Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.45. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ossen Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ossen Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,268 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

