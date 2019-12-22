X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (QARP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 27th

X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1933 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NYSEARCA QARP opened at $29.91 on Friday. X-trackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

