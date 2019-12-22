Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VRAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Virtus Real Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

