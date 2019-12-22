Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA:NFLT opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Virtus Newfleet Multi-Sector Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

