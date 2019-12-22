Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (VGFO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 30th

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of VGFO opened at $27.28 on Friday. Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 30th
Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 30th
X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 27th
X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 27th
X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 27th
X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 27th
X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on December 27th
X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on December 27th
Great Elm Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
Great Elm Capital Corp To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th
SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd
SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report