Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (VGFO) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.55 on December 30th

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5455 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of VGFO opened at $27.28 on Friday. Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.