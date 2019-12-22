X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 27th

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1912 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYDW opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

