X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (RVNU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 27th

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

RVNU stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06. X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $28.63.

