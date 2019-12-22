X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on December 27th

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2559 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.82. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.