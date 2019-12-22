Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 27th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

GECC stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GECC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Adam M. Kleinman acquired 7,500 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,430.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Speller acquired 5,000 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

