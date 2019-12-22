SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (SQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SQN opened at GBX 82.20 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.35. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a one year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 98 ($1.29).

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

