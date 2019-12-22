Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (SCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70 on February 3rd

Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
SCP stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 582.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 537.50. The company has a market cap of $227.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.43. Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 5.72 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 672 ($8.84).
Schroder UK Mid & Small Cap Fund Company Profile
