Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (VFVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4985 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16.

