Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (VFVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4985 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Dividend History for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Open Text Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Open Text Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers PPL to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers PPL to Sell


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report