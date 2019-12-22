Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (VFLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4858 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of BATS VFLQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97.

Dividend History for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

