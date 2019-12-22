Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. Open Text has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Open Text by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 752,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 488,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 401,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 374,263 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,027,000 after buying an additional 332,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29,702.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 327,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 326,731 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

