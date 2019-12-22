Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

OMAB stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,025,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 54,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.