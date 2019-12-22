BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $628.55.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $604.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.36. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $315.85 and a 52-week high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

