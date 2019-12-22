ValuEngine Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PPL by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

