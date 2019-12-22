ValuEngine Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Sell

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of PPL opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,972 shares of company stock valued at $34,615,714. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 109,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PPL by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th
Open Text Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Open Text Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”
BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades CoStar Group to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers PPL to Sell
ValuEngine Lowers PPL to Sell


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report