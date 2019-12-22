NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen set a $1.00 price objective on NantHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,106.10% and a negative net margin of 105.82%. Analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NantHealth by 778.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in NantHealth by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74,108 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.