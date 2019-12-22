Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NYSE MDLA opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

