Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.86.

MDB opened at $130.68 on Thursday. Mongodb has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $371,009.86. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,597,478. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mongodb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mongodb by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

