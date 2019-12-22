Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.78. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 300,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

