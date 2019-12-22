Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

