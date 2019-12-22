Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $255.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.64.

NYSE LII opened at $243.80 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $203.63 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.30 and a 200-day moving average of $256.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $313,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock worth $4,183,024. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

