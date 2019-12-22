Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,790,000 after buying an additional 3,631,465 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Danaher by 274.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $124,387,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after acquiring an additional 686,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

