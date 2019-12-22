Morgan Stanley Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $128.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a sell rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Shares of DRI opened at $110.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.58. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $95.83 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,204 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

