Morgan Stanley Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 21.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 279.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

