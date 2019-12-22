Morgan Stanley Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on M. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In related news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,451. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Macy’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

