AAR (NYSE:AIR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.AAR also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

AIR opened at $51.88 on Friday. AAR has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

