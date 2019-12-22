Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

Shares of CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Carnival from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.45.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

