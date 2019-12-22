Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Carnival also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.30-4.60 EPS.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.45.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.