GET Protocol (GET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,042.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003584 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $33,042.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.06680216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

