Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $77.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

DCPH opened at $67.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $166,275.00. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,565 shares of company stock worth $11,796,640. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

