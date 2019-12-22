Royal Bank of Canada Increases Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target to $65.00

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $62.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $62.67.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 183,324 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

